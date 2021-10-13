Post Falls school board candidate draws controversy over tweets

by Vanessa Perez

POST FALLS, Idaho– There are accusations that a candidate in Post Falls has a history of racism.

David Reilly is new to the Post Falls and doesn’t have kids in the school district. However, he says critical race theory, mandates, and unions are ruining kids’ education there.

“We as parents are being stripped of our God-given duty to raise and educate our children as voicing our concerns over the curriculum being taught to them in school is being outlawed across the nation,” Reilly said in a campaign video.

He says he won’t allow schools to teach any curriculum that undermines Christian faith or morality.

Michelle Lippert, a retired professor of Philosophy at North Idaho College, and current school board member worries about the future of North Idaho schools if Reilly is elected.

“I’ve read pieces he’s written. I’ve seen his tweets. I’ve listened to podcasts that he’s participated in and it’s clear that he’s very anti-Semitic he is misogynistic, homophobic, and he has an appreciation of white supremacy,” Lippert said.

Reilly put out a tweet last January that said “white privilege is a thing because Jews pretend to be white when it’s expedient for them. Everyone else in European heritage is left footing the bill, and taking blame for their bad behavior.”

Reilly has stated that he’s opposed to critical race theory, which is not taught in North Idaho schools.

Reilly has also made several comments against the LGBTQ+ community.

In a tweet from last month, he accuses Pete Buttigieg and his husband of child trafficking.

Lippert says they have children who identify as LGBTQ+ and is concerned about what would happen to them

“We have LGBTQ students in our district, what would happen to them? I’ve lived here for 30 years and I remember what it was like when the Aryan Nations were here, and the kind of division that was created. I don’t want to see that happen. I’m afraid–I’m afraid for our community. I’m afraid for our schools and I’m afraid for our children,” Lippert said.

4 News Now has been trying for a week to get an interview with Reilly. It was set for Tuesday, but he canceled citing a family emergency.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “We’re referring anybody that’s critical of David personally to his platform and let them decide for themselves whether or not it’s a platform they agree with.”

Reilly’s opponent, Jacob Dawson, issued sent this statement:

“My focus is not on my opponent. However, my focus is on the success of our schools and students, and as mentioned, making sure all stakeholders have a voice and know they will be heard. Keeping the school board position non-partisan and avoiding political social agendas within our schools is important to me.”

