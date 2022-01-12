Post Falls woman turns 109-years old Wednesday

by Will Wixey

Credit: Jerry Wesslen

POST FALLS, Id. — Hazel Shultz is celebrating a big birthday.

The Post Falls woman will celebrate her 109th birthday on Wednesday.

Shultz was born Jan. 12, 1913, and currently lives with her daughter, Cheryl Pegel.

Jerry Wesslen, Shultz’ nephew, says she’s still very sharp mentally, just a little hard of hearing. Even at 109, she is still able to go out to church and out to eat with family and friends.

Wesslen says he is proud to call her his aunt.

