Post Falls Police searching for wanted man considered armed and dangerous

by Olivia Roberts

Post Falls Police Department

POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Post Falls Police Department is searching for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous.

30-year-old Jesse Spitzer has a criminal history.

Police said Spitzer ran from officers when they confronted him about a car theft early Wednesday morning on Clearwater Loop.

People living in the area were told to leave their homes or shelter in place during the chase.

At one point, police believed Spitzer was inside a shed in the backyard of a home on Lynwood Ct. That’s when the Post Falls Special Response Team was activated, but Spitzer was not found.

If you have seen Spitzer or have any information about where he could be, you are urged to call the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.