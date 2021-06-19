Post Falls Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Caleb Patterson

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police are currently searching missing 14-year-old Caleb Patterson, who was last seen at his home in Post Falls on Wednesday, June 16 at around 11 p.m.

Police said he left the home wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans. He has longer blonde hair on top of his head while the left side of his head is shaved, and both of his ears are pierced.

Anyone who sees Caleb or knows of his whereabouts, are encouraged to contact Post Falls Police and reference 21PF15825, or call their local law enforcement agency.

