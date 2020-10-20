Post Falls Police need help identifying man suspected of using stolen bank card
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police need help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen bank card.
Authorities say the man in the pictures referenced the use of a stolen bank card.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to call the Post Falls Police Department at (208) 773-3517.
