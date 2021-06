Post Falls Police issues alert for man missing since Tuesday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police have issued an alert for a missing person.

Hunter McKinney was last seen in Post Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call Post Falls Police Dispatch at 208-773-3517 or Detective McDonald at 208-773-6387.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.