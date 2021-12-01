Post Falls Police identify man accused of shooting two at coffee stand near gas station

POST FALLS, Idaho– A man accused of shooting two people at a Post Falls coffee shop has been arrested.

The Post Falls Police Department says the two people who were hurt in the shooting were taken to Kootenai Health and are stable.

Officers say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Kokopelli Coffee near Highway 41 and Poleline Avenue. The Post Falls Police Department says Tisen Sterkel, 31, is the accused shooter.

After the shooting, police say Sterkel drove off and headed in the direction of a few schools. That put the schools on a “safety hold.”

The Post Falls Police said Sterkel eventually ditched the car he was in and stole another one a few miles away.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office was called in to help. Deputies said they were able to catch up to him during a chase and arrest him.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

