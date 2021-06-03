Post Falls Police Chief Pat Knight announces retirement

POST FALLS, Idaho — On August 31, Police Chief Pat Knight will retire from the City of Post Falls after serving the department for over 25 years throughout his career.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1990 to 1994, Knight began his law enforcement career as a Marine Deputy with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office until he was hired by the Post Falls Police Department as a Patrol Officer in July of 1994.

Even though the starting pay was just $10.03 and hour, the City said Knight recalls he was on cloud nine about the job. From there, he worked under many occupations. He was a Field Training Officer, a Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief and lastly Chief starting in 2018.

During his tenure as Chief, the City said he played a critical role in helping the police department address community partnerships, department culture, growth issues and the pandemic. They added he has fostered a caring, compassionate culture that’s rooted in community-based policing.

Some of his fondest memories working for Post Falls include when he was chosen as one of the first two motorcycle officers for the city in 1996, and working with Holidays and Heroes.

Other than law enforcement, Knight also served as a board member and wish granter for Make-A-Wish Idaho, the former Vice President of the Kootenai County Police & Fire Memorial and former Secretary Treasurer of Idaho-Montana FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) Chapter.

Some of his accomplishments include graduating from the FBI Academy and being named Post Falls Chamber Citizen of the Year.

“It has been a sincere pleasure to work with Chief Knight. His achievements will not be forgotten,” said Mayor Ron Jacobson said. “I am extremely proud of our Police Department and their strong partnership with our community. Our law enforcement professionals are second to none. The Chief has shown true servant leadership, approachability, responsiveness, and a love of our community’s well-being. Chief Knight will be sincerely missed.”

The City will begin the recruitment process for a new chief right away.

