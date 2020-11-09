Post Falls mask mandate on the table for Monday’s City Council meeting

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

POST FALLS, Idaho — COVID-19 continues to cripple the healthcare system in North Idaho. Coeur d’Alene most recently passed a mask mandate. Post Falls could be right behind.

On Monday, councilmembers are considering a mask mandate for Post Falls. This comes as Panhandle Health reported 211 new cases on Friday, 168 those in Kootenai County. It’s a startling reality for a Post Falls business owner.

“I wear a mask because my mom has health issues,” said Lacie Crosby, owner of Hair the Dog K9 Salon. “I’ve been in and out of the hospital since I was a kid so I get sick very, very easily.”

Before the shutdown, Crosby said she required customers to wear a mask.

“I do have a lot of elderly customers and I do have a lot of customers that have health compromising issues and my biggest concern is keeping them safe,” she explained. “I wear the mask to keep them safe.”

Crosby said more often than not, customers have expressed their displeasure of wearing a mask. The thought of a mandate in Post Falls is something Crosby said she supports.

“I would love to see Post Falls put a mandate in place because I do think it should be required to wear a mask,” she said. “It’s not a political statement. It’s just a human courtesy at this point.”

The ordinance on the agenda states it would last for 90 days. The city would take an educative approach before handing out $100 tickets.

Crosby said at the very least, a mask should be required for businesses.

“Let’s get through this together and I don’t want our businesses to have to close down again, if it’s just a matter of wearing a mask and just trying to social distance,” she explained.

The meeting will happen tomorrow at 10 a.m. There will be no public comment. However, you can email your comments to MayorCouncil@postfallsidaho.org by 8 a.m. Monday.

RELATED: Post Falls City Council to consider mask mandate

READ: Coeur d’Alene City Council approves mask mandate

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.