Post Falls man killed in motorcycle crash near Clark Fork

by Olivia Roberts

BONNER CO., Idaho — A Post Falls man was killed in a motorcycle crash about four miles southeast of Clark Fork Sunday afternoon.

38-year-old James A. Peters and his passenger, 28-year-old Chelsea N. Larson, were traveling on Twin Creek Rd off of River Rd. around 1 p.m. when Peters lost control of the motorcycle and went off the left hand shoulder.

According to Idaho State Police, Peters was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Larson, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.