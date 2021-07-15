Post Falls man arrested for child sexual exploitation

by Connor Sarles

BOISE, Idaho — A Post Falls man was arrested Wednesday for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators arrested 45-year-old Keith Sherman, saying he had “sexually exploitative material” involving children. Sherman has been booked into the Kootenai County Jail.

4 News Now is working to learn more about the charges Sherman faces.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Post Falls Police, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshalls and other agencies assisted with Sherman’s arrest.

