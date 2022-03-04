Post Falls looks to add second high school

POST FALLS, Idaho– Another high school could be coming to Post Falls soon.

Post Falls School District Superintendent Dena Naccarato made the case for building one at the city council meeting Tuesday.

She said the current high school is getting full and it’s time to look into building another one.

Naccarato said Post Falls High School is built to have about 1,800 students in it. Right now, enrollment is sitting close to that at 1,729. While that’s not quite at “full capacity” Naccarato said in her experience as a principal at the high school, having 1,500 students is more comfortable.

“The students are 15-18 years old. They’re bigger people,” Naccarato said.

The new building would be a “starter school” that could hold around 1,000 students. Naccarato said if they needed to add to it and expand it in the future they could.

The price tag: $55 million.

It would be built on a 60-acre piece of land the district already owns near McGuire and Prairie.

Idaho voters have to approve of schools being built and a supermajority needs to approve the expenditure.

Naccarato said the bond underwriter estimates building the school would cost taxpayers $32 per $100,000 of their home value.

“So if your house is worth $500,000, it will cost about $160 a year.”

