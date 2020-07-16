Post Falls DMV temporarily closed over ‘COVID-19 issue’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Post Falls is temporarily closed due to an unspecified “COVID-19 issue.”

All appointments made with the Post Falls office have been rerouted to the Coeur d’Alene office.

The Drivers License offices are still open at both the Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene locations and still taking scheduled appointments. There is currently no estimate on when the Post Falls DMV will reopen.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.