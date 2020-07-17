Post Falls DMV employee tests positive for COVID-19, location to temporarily close

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

POST FALLS, Idaho — An employee at the Post Falls Department of Motor Vehicles office has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the location to temporarily close.

The employee last worked in the Post Falls office on July 6-10, according to the Kootenai County Assessor.

The office will remain closed until further notice, but the county drivers’ license offices in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls will remain open.

A release from the Kootenai County Assessor suggests calling your healthcare provider if you visited the office from July 6-15.

All currently scheduled appointments will be transferred to the Coeur d’Alene office for the time being.

