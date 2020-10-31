Post Falls comes up short in shootout, Moscow and Sandpoint advance in Idaho postseason

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

copyright 4 news now

POST FALLS, Idaho — It was a track meet from the start, but the Post Falls Trojans come up three points short in a shootout with Mountain View 44-41 in the first round of the 5A postseason in Idaho.

In 4A action, Moscow and Sandpoint both won their games, so they will play each other next week in the State quarterfinals.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.