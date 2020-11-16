Post Falls City Council to consider resolution encouraging masks

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council will consider a resolution at its Tuesday meeting that would require masks on city property and encourage masks be worn elsewhere.

The council recently rejected a mask mandate, which would have required people to wear face coverings in city limits.

The resolution being considered would signal an official recommendation encouraging masks.

This comes shortly after Governor Brad Little, who has not issued a statewide mask mandate, rolled Idaho back to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.

Idaho has been grappling with significantly high case numbers and hospitalizations, which is ultimately causing hospitals across the state to operate at near capacity.

Little has maintained that mask mandates should be handled by local governments. In North Idaho, the cities of Moscow, Kellogg, Wallace and Coeur d’Alene have all issued mandates.

