Post Falls City Council to consider mask mandate

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MERRICK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: A used mask lies outside of Pat's Farms grocery store on March 31, 2020 in Merrick, New York. Since the coronavirus pandemic people have been discarding used masks on the ground rather than dispensing them in the trash. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council will consider a mask mandate at its special meeting on Monday.

Talks of the possible mandate come as the state of Idaho deals with rising case numbers, increased hospitalization rates and as hospitals reach near capacity.

On Thursday, Kootenai Health reported its highest number of current hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. There were 46 people hospitalized, with 12 of those people requiring critical care.

Kootenai Health has been operating at near capacity for weeks.

READ: Coeur d’Alene City Council approves mask mandate

Despite the statewide trend, Governor Brad Little has not issued a statewide mask mandate, saying that he prefers the pandemic be handled at the local level. In late October, the Coeur d’Alene City Council approved a mask mandate after the Panhandle Health District lifted the county-wide mandate.

Post Fall’s potential mandate will be discussed at 10 a.m. Monday.

RELATED: Kootenai Health reports highest number of daily hospitalizations since start of pandemic

RELATED: Panhandle Health District board lifts Kootenai Co. mask mandate despite drastic rise in COVID-19 cases