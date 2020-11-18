Post Falls City Council approves resolution requiring masks to be worn on city property

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls City Council members voted to approve a resolution on Tuesday that would require people to wear a mask on city property.

The mandate requires people to wear a mask at all times on city property when social distancing isn’t possible. It does not apply to restaurants and other areas, though City Council members clarified that wearing a mask in those public areas is strongly recommended under the resolution.

Children under the age of 10 and those who are medically exempt would not be required to wear a mask.

BREAKING: Post Falls City Council approves resolution requiring #masks on city property, recommending them in public areas. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/iD96FHYi2h — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) November 18, 2020

The decision comes as cases continue to surge statewide. Health officials reported Idaho’s highest spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when 1,781 people tested positive in just one day.

Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan last week, citing a rise in cases and hospitalizations. Medical experts have asked Gov. Brad Little for a statewide mask mandate, but the governor has said that he prefers to leave that decision to local government.

The mandate will remain in effect for 90 days.

