Post Falls City Council approves resolution requiring masks to be worn on city property
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls City Council members voted to approve a resolution on Tuesday that would require people to wear a mask on city property.
The mandate requires people to wear a mask at all times on city property when social distancing isn’t possible. It does not apply to restaurants and other areas, though City Council members clarified that wearing a mask in those public areas is strongly recommended under the resolution.
Children under the age of 10 and those who are medically exempt would not be required to wear a mask.
The decision comes as cases continue to surge statewide. Health officials reported Idaho’s highest spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday when 1,781 people tested positive in just one day.
Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan last week, citing a rise in cases and hospitalizations. Medical experts have asked Gov. Brad Little for a statewide mask mandate, but the governor has said that he prefers to leave that decision to local government.
The mandate will remain in effect for 90 days.
