Break-in, fatal shooting in Post Falls ends with suspect shooting himself

by Will Wixey

POST FALLS, Idaho — A male suspect broke into a home, shot two people, and then shot himself after getting stopped by police Friday night in North Idaho.

At 11:15 p.m., the Post Falls Emergency Communications Center received calls about a shooting at a residence on Columbine Ct. in Post Falls.

After arriving at the scene, Post Falls Police determined a male suspect forced entry into the home and shot an adult male and adult female. The female victim was treated and is recovering at Kootenai Health in a stable condition. The male victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified a possible suspect in Coeur D’Alene. Coeur D’Alene Police officers located the suspect on N 9th St and E Best Ave. When the suspect stopped his vehicle, he shot himself. The suspect was then transported to Kootenai Health and is undergoing treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Post Falls Police Department says they believe the suspect and victims knew each other prior to the crime, but will not be releasing any names at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

