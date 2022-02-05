Post Falls 9-year-old helps design new Zulily clothing line

by Will Wixey











POST FALLS, Wash. — The Seattle-based clothing company Zulily unveiled their second kid-designed clothing line with help from a local superstar.

Jazlyn is a 9-year-old from Post Falls who won Zulily’s 2021 Back-to-school #UniquelyZu contest. Jazlyn provided her creative inspiration while working with the kids’ apparel maker Sunshine Swing. She came up with many new colorful designs for youth spring apparel.

Jazlyn and six other inspiring kid designers had their capsule collections come to life on Zulily. The new line’s official name is the Zulily x Sunshine Swing Spring Playwear Collection.

The collection is available online until Feb. 17 and includes more than 60 different styles for kids aged 5-14. They offer girls, boys, and unisex options with prices ranging from $12.99 to $29.99.

You can view and shop all of Jazlyn’s products here.

READ: Spokane Parks and Rec receives $133k for outdoor youth programs

READ: Dairy Queen coming to Spokane’s South Hill

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.