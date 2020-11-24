Quincy police take wanted suspect into custody

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

QUINCY, Wash. — A wanted suspect was taken into custody by Quincy Police early Tuesday morning.

The person, who had not been identified, was barricaded inside a home near L St. SW and 7th Ave SW. Police said the suspect was possibly armed at the time.

Authorities did not say why the person was wanted, but said the Tactical Team deployed gas and the suspect surrendered.

Police have given the all clear and say it is now safe for the public to be in the area.

