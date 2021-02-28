Possible wet Sunday followed by calmer conditions for our work week – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a gorgeous weekend across the Inland Northwest. We even saw some sunshine on Saturday. That sunshine may go into hiding for our Sunday, but it won’t last for long!

The Idaho Panhandle will likely get some snow and rain on Sunday. Accumulations will be light though, with Coeur d’Alene expecting less than half an inch. Spokane could also see some snow, but the chances are slim. As of right now, there’s about a 20% chance we’ll see that precipitation.

Otherwise, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a high of 42 degrees.

Like I mentioned earlier, that cloud cover won’t stick around for long. We’ll likely start to see some sunshine once Tuesday approaches, with temperatures gradually warming up throughout the week. It looks like Friday will likely be our warmest day at 57 degrees!