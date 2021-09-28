Possible tornado touches down in southwestern Washington

Possible tornado near Battle Field, WA CREDIT: Jennifer Johnson

BATTLE GROUND, Wash.– A tornado isn’t something you see too often in the Northwest, but it does happen.

That includes Monday night. The National Weather Service in Portland says videos and radar show that a weak twister moved across north Battle Ground.

The NWS office in Portland says two meteorologists will go out Tuesday and do a storm survey. That will determine how long and wide the path was. Meteorologists will also be working to determine how strong the tornado was by examining the damage.

The likely tornado spawned from a severe thunderstorm associated with a cold front passing through the area.

More video of the tornado in Battle Ground pic.twitter.com/jKI0GuUR9X — Pdot (@kaylapdot) September 28, 2021

