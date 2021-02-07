Possible snow, sunshine, and seasonal temperatures for Sunday! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturday brought us a wide range of weather – from heavy snow in the passes, to sunshine in Spokane!

Lookout Pass and Stevens Pass could see up to 20″ of snow into Sunday morning! They are under a Winter Storm Warning and Avalanche Warning. Those gusty winds they saw on Saturday are expected to decrease into Sunday, but they still could see between 2″ – 7″ of additional snow.

Closer to home in Spokane, we’re expecting another day of sunshine. We have a 20% chance to see some snow in the morning hours. Otherwise, we’ll stay mostly dry with a high of 37 degrees.

I hope you all enjoyed our streak of above average temperatures, because that is about to change. Take a look at Thursday and Friday! Our high for the day on Thursday will only reach 18 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the single digits. Burr! Make sure to bundle up.