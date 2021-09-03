Possible COVID exposure forces Dave Matthews Band to put on ‘alternate format’ performance at the Gorge

GEORGE, Wash. — If you’re planning on heading to the Gorge Amphitheater to jam with Dave Matthews Band, you should be prepared for some changes.

On Friday, the Dave Matthews Band website said the shows over the weekend would be performed in an “alternate format” because of a potential exposure to COVID-19. The band is still playing, but it will be without two of its founding members.

A video that surfaced online shows Dave telling the crowd the band’s bassist and drummer won’t be taking the stage over the weekend. While the shows are still set to go on, they will probably sound a little different with the changes.

The website said they were moving to this format out of the best interest of everyone’s health and safety.

Event organizers said the exposure happened despite safety protocols being followed.

The Thursday leading up to the show, event organizers said concert-goers would need to bring proof they were vaccinated or had a negative COVID test within 48 hours.

PREVIOUS: Proof of vaccination or negative test required at the Gorge Amphitheater for Dave Matthews Band performances

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.