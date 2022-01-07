Possible carbon monoxide poisoning kills woman, sends man to hospital

ATHOL, Idaho– What investigators think was a gas leak killed a woman and sent a man to the hospital Thursday night.

The Timberlake Fire Protection District said it got a call for help at 7:54 p.m. to a camper on North Good Hope Road. When they got there they found a man and a woman in their mid-20s. Fire rescue crews said the CO levels in the camper were “extremely high.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to Kootenai Health with life-threatening injuries.

