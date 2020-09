Possible 911 outage in part of Whitman County

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Whitman County said there is a possible 911 outage in the Colfax area.

The county sent out an alert just before 5 a.m. Friday.

If you live in or around the Colfax area and cannot call 911 from a landline, you can call Whitcom 911 at 509-332-2521.

This is a developing story.

