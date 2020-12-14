Positive COVID tests force PAC-12 to remove UW football from championship, Oregon to take spot

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) Jacob Eason, Washington Huskies QB is selected in the NFL draft

The University of Washington Huskies will not play in the PAC-12 championship game due to a number of COVID-positive tests among players.

They will be replaced by Oregon, who will now take on USC on Friday.

The PAC-12 issued the following statement on Monday:

“The PAC-12 has, after consultation with Washington, made the decision to replace Washington with Oregon as the PAC-12 North Division team to face South Division champion USC in the PAC-12 Football Championship Game scheduled for Friday, December 18. “The decision was made under the PAC-12’s football game cancellation policy and Football Championship Game policy due to Washington neither having the minimum 53 scholarship student-athletes available for the game nor the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes at a position group, in each case as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. “Under PAC-12 Football Championship Game policy, the team with the next best record in the North Division, Oregon, will represent the North Division against South Division Championship USC.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.