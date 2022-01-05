Positive COVID tests, exposures prompt 3 Spokane restaurants to temporarily close

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants have announced temporary closures as staff deal with COVID-19 diagnoses and exposures.

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar was the first to announce a closure. On Sunday, Head Chef Chad White said the restaurant would close down while staff members await testing results.

“Due to severely low staffing levels and the uncertainties of the upcoming results we’ve decided to close our doors for the week!” White wrote. “We wish we could enjoy your company but for the safety of our team and guests, this is the call we have to make.”

One employee at South Perry’s Casper Fry has already tested positive, prompting the restaurant to close through Tuesday.

“Sadly, this is just a hard-hitting reality for us and so many of our fellow industry pals,” a Facebook post said.

Magnolia American Brasserie, located in downtown Spokane, also announced on Facebook that they would be closed for the week in order to get their staff tested. They are set to reopen on Wednesday, January 12.

RELATED: Inslee announces plan to expand testing, offer free masks in effort to tackle omicron surge

RELATED: Spokane County reports near-record number of new COVID-19 cases

READ: ‘The perfect storm’: Providence worries lack of staff, high COVID cases will push them back over the edge

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.