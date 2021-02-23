Positive COVID tests, exposures force 36 SPS bus drivers into quarantine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thirty six Spokane school bus drivers are quarantined for having contracted COVID-19 or being exposed to the virus.

Durham School Services confirmed 18 drivers for Spokane Public Schools have tested positive, while another 18 have been exposed. There are 180 Durham employees who work directly with SPS and all affected employees will be home until they are cleared to return to work.

With so many drivers out, routes are being affected. Substitute drivers are assisting with those routes and Durham is working with SPS to ensure they minimize delays.

Edward Flavin, Director of Communications for Durham, said the company has a stringent set of COVID guidelines and protocols that all employees must follow. Any employee who contracts COVID-19 cannot return to work until they satisfy the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended quarantine period, and criteria for returning to the workplace.

Employees are also screened daily for symptoms and they are not allowed to work if they show signs or a fever. They are also required to wear facemasks, follow a strict work area and vehicle disinfecting regime.

