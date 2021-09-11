Positive COVID-19 case forces Medical Lake High School classes online

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Medical Lake High School held classes online Friday because of a COVID-19 case.

It was posted online that school would be 100 percent virtual. It also said all extracurricular activities would be canceled.

Superintendent Tim Ames said the school learned somebody tested positive Thursday night.

To help limit the spread of the virus and do more contact tracing, Ames said they decided to move classes online.

Ames said they plan to have classes back in-person Monday. He added more information for students and parents should be available as soon as possible.

You can see the number of COVID-19 cases reported at the school here.

RELATED: Can kids get ‘long COVID’ after coronavirus infections?

RELATED: COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.