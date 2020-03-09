Portland upsets Gonzaga women 70-69 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — It was a tough, tough loss for the Gonzaga women as they fell to Portland during the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

The Zags dominated the first quarter against the Pilots, but suffered in the second and third. Portland took a huge run, dwindling the Bulldogs’ lead down to 46-42 with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Pilots then took the lead 49-48 as the Zags gave up several offensive rebounds.

The Pilots responded, draining buckets.

Jill Townsend fouls out with 5 minutes to go when the Zags were down, really fires up the defense, the Bulldogs are back on top 65-63 — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) March 9, 2020

Jill Townsend fouled out with five minutes left in the fourth, firing up the defense and leading the Zags back to the lead. LeeAnne Wirth then fouled out with just over 1:30 left in the game.

Her twin sister Jenn Wirth then stole the ball at half court, feeding it to Jessie Loera for a quick lay up.

It was down to the minute, with Portland hitting a floater with five seconds left. The Zags were unable to hit a last-minute shot and the Pilots took the win 70-69.

