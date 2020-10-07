Portland rally ordered away from US immigration building

Associated Press by Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Federal authorities have declared an unlawful assembly outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, where Oregon protesters have rallied against racial injustice almost every night for months.

Authorities ordered people to leave the area Tuesday night for throwing objects over the building’s fence and deployed tear gas and smoke to disperse the crowd, reported Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Often violent protests have roiled Portland for more than four months since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

On Sunday police arrested six people during protests. Dozens of people had organized at a park near downtown for a march. Authorities say several people spray-painted a building and people marched to the Justice Center and Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct.

Arrests were made on charges like disorderly conduct, assaulting a public safety officer and criminal mischief.

