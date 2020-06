Portion of State Route 17 closed for serious collision, Grant County Sheriff’s Office says

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A portion of State Route 17 is closed on Friday for what the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says is a serious collision.

The road closed around 1 p.m. at milepost 47 and detours are in place.

This is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

