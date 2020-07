🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨

Several small brush fires along SR27 in the Mica area. SR27 is closed from Palouse Highway (milepost 76.6) to Vicari Rd (milepost 80.2) along with Dishman-Mica Rd being closed from SR27 to Madison Rd.

Please avoid area. Troopers are on scene.

— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) July 25, 2020