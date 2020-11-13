Portion of Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions for multiple spin outs

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A portion of I-90 is closed in both directions on Snoqualmie Pass Thursday night for multiple spin outs.

The road is closed at milepost 34 near North Bend going eastbound, and going westbound at milepost 71 near Easton.

There is no estimated time for when it will reopen.

Correction: I-90 is closed both directions, eastbound/North Bend/MP 34 & westbound/Easton/MP 71 due to blocking spinouts. No est. reopening. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 13, 2020

This is a developing story.

