Portion of Sherman Ave closed as firefighters investigate smoke inside Hudson’s Hamburgers

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: CDA Fire

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Sherman Ave is closed between 2nd and 3rd streets in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

Sherman Avenue is closed between 2nd and third as fire crews investigate smoke in Hudsons Hamburgers. Posted by Coeur d'Alene Fire Department on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Firefighters are investigating smoke inside Hudson’s Hamburgers.

This is a developing story.

