Portion of Lookout Pass blocked as crews work to remove jack-knifed trucks

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MULLAN, Idaho — A portion of I-90 eastbound is blocked at Lookout Pass while crews work to remove jack-knifed trucks from the road.

A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect throughout parts of the Idaho Panhandle, including Lookout Pass.

The pass is expected to get anywhere from 15 to 20 inches of snow, and Idaho State Police is warning of “treacherous” road conditions in both directions. Currently, the roads are slick and wind gusts are averaging at 5.1 miles per hour.

You can view current pass conditions HERE.

Current Travel Conditions

Stevens Pass: Snowfall is expected to reach 20 inches over the pass. Currently, traction tires are advised heading both directions and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

Snoqualmie Pass: The roads are currently bare and wet, but traction tires are advised in both directions. Slush is being reported in some areas.

Fourth of July Pass: Slush is being reported on the roads and drivers are being warned to prepare for light snow.

I-90 at Lookout Pass is treacherous in both directions. We are currently working on jackknifed trucks on the eastbound side with lane blockage. Expect delays and Winter driving conditions throughout the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/KdlyqKvUTO — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) February 6, 2021

