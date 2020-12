Eastbound I-90 reopens near Cle Elum

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Cle Elum.

The freeway was closed for several hours due to multiple crashes.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Bryant said those collisions were a result of icy conditions and fog in the area.

#Breaking – EB I-90 MP 93 (9 miles east of Cle Elum) is CLOSED due to multiple collisions from icy roadways and fog in the area. Expect extended closure. — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) December 7, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.