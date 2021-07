Portion of eastbound I-90 reopens near Liberty Lake

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near the Liberty Lake interchange.

A closure was temporarily in place as crews worked to put out a small brush fire.

A heads up to travelers that there was a small brush fire just off of eastbound I-90 near the Liberty Lake interchange. Fire crews are blocking the right lane and traffic is slow-moving through the area. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/iRHQCXg9d5 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 26, 2021

Traffic remains slow from around Sullivan Rd. to Liberty Lake.

Drivers are asked to be careful if traveling nearby.

