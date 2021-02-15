Portion of eastbound and westbound I-90 blocked near Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — One lane of eastbound I-90 and the shoulder of westbound I-90 are blocked near the Liberty Lake/Harvard Rd. interchange.

A heads up that there is a truck that is stuck on cable barrier in the median of I-90 near the Liberty Lake/Harvard Rd. interchange. Drivers expect delays as emergency responders are blocking one lane eastbound and in the shoulder of westbound I-90. pic.twitter.com/FL0oXYxveZ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 15, 2021

A truck is stuck on a cable in the median and the roads will be blocked as first responders assist at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to go slow as snow continues to fall during the morning commute.

