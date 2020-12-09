Spokane Police respond to potential explosive device, suspect in custody
SPOKANE, Wash. — Division St. from Montgomery Ave. to Mission Ave. is closed as Spokane Police respond to a potential explosive device and fire.
According to Spokane Police, the suspect is in custody.
Police say a man walked into the Teamsters building wearing a backpack with wires sticking out of it. The man held an employee hostage for a short time.
Bomb squad is on the way to examine the device.
According to Spokane Police, Blades Design Group across the street from the situation has been evacuated.
Spokane Police and Spokane Fire crews are responding.
4 News Now has a crew on scene working to learn more.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.