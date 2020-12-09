Spokane Police respond to potential explosive device, suspect in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. — Division St. from Montgomery Ave. to Mission Ave. is closed as Spokane Police respond to a potential explosive device and fire.

According to Spokane Police, the suspect is in custody.

Police say a man walked into the Teamsters building wearing a backpack with wires sticking out of it. The man held an employee hostage for a short time.

I’m told by police that a man walked into the Teamsters Building with a backpack on and wires sticking out and said it was a bomb. He held employee hostage for a short time. The suspect was taken into custody, but bomb squad is on the way to examine the device pic.twitter.com/UFn7j1kNpv — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) December 9, 2020

Bomb squad is on the way to examine the device.

Update to traffic revision 1900 block of Division. Division is shut down in a 6 block area from Montgomery to Mission. Ruby is partially shut down in the same area with reduced lanes open. Please avoid the area as police attend to an incident. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) December 9, 2020

According to Spokane Police, Blades Design Group across the street from the situation has been evacuated.

Spokane Police and Spokane Fire crews are responding.

There is a major fire and law-enforcement incident happening on dDvision between Montgomery and Mission, avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/3wtiiccSV5 — Ernie Vela (@ernievelaKXLY) December 9, 2020

