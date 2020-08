Portion of 14th Ave to close Tuesday for repairs

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A portion of 14th Avenue in Spokane will be closed Tuesday for repairs.

The road will be closed between Bernard and Wall Street from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. while the Water Department works on repairs, according to the City of Spokane.

A detour will take drivers through 15th Avenue.

