Porch pirates arrested again, Spokane Police look to return stolen items

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking to return several stolen items back to their original owners.

Duane A. Yarnell, 52, and Megan L. Tureman, 32, have been charged with trafficking stolen property, along with several other charges in connection to a recent string of thefts. Police said they have been stealing yard art and trying to sell it online, and they also accused of stealing mail and trying to cash checks.

According to SPD, Yarnell and Tureman have been targeting people across Spokane and in Chewelah.

This isn’t the first time the pair have been accused of stealing. Last Christmas, they stole packages off porches, which were later found wrapped under their Christmas tree. In April, they were caught burglarizing a home in North Spokane. The homeowner caught them in the act and said they were loading things from the garage into their car.

Photos of the recently stolen items can be seen below. If they are yours, contact Officer Kennedy at skennedy@spokanepolice.org.

