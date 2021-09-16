Popular Seattle pizza joint heading to Spokane

Foad Roshan

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re in the mood for a slice or two of hand-crafted pizza, you’re about to be in luck.

Zeeks Pizza announced on Facebook Wednesday it was opening a location in Spokane next to the Gonzaga campus. It’s set to start welcoming Zags fans and pizza lovers in late October or early November.

Zeeks Pizza first opened up in western Washington in 1993.

