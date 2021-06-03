Pop-up vaccine clinics hope to bring COVID vaccine to local neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wednesday was the fourth of 18 days throughout the month of June you can find pop-up COVID vaccination clinics across the city.

The first clinic was held on the east side of town at Fire Station 8. By noon there were 18 appointments and a handful of walk-ups to come get the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

With these clinics having flexible times and locations, it should be even more convenient for people to find one and get a vaccine.

“Now that the numbers were dropping off for people going to a mass vaccination site, we really need to take this out into the community,” said Spokane City Council member Candace Mumm. “So I appreciate looking at all the three district and we really want to get the word out to the neighborhood councils that it’s in your neighborhood, come on out and we’ll just make it convenient for you not appointment necessary.”

Here are a list of the future pop up clinic times and locations:

Thursday, June 3: Spokane Fire Station #17, 5121 W. Lowell Ave. 4 – 8 p.m.

Friday, June 4: Spokane Fire Station #9, 1722 S. Bernard St. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16: Fire Station: 10 South Presley Dr., Cheney 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

