Poor shooting sinks Washington State in loss to Boise State in Spokane

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Both teams struggled to shoot the basketball all night, but Boise State outlasted Washington State 58-52 Wednesday night in the Spokane Arena.

The Cougs held the Broncos to 36 percent shooting from the floor, but the Cougs couldn’t take advantage as they shot 30 percent on the night.

Tyrell Roberts led the way with 16 points for Washington State.

Mt. Spokane high school native Tyson Degenhart scored 11 points to go with 6 rebounds for BSU in his homecoming to Spokane.

With the loss, WSU has lost four of their last six games as they haven’t found the success they had early in the season.

The Cougars are now off for the Christmas break, they’ll return in a week against rival Washington in Pullman Wednesday night at 8pm.

