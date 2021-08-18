Bad air quality forces the Spokane Indians to postpone Tuesday’s game

SPOKANE, Wash.– After delay after delay Tuesday evening, the Spokane Indians announced the game against the Hillsboro Hops was postponed due to bad air quality.

Initially, the team tweeted the bad air quality in the area delayed the game from 6:30 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. After the air quality index was checked at 6:30, the team said the first pitch would be pushed back to 7:25 p.m. Finally, at around 7:45 p.m. team postponed the game.

The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader starting at 1:05 p.m.

Air quality across the Inland Norwest quickly deteriorated Tuesday evening as smoke moved back into the area.

GAME UPDATE: First pitch has been pushed back to 7:25 p.m. due to poor air quality in the region. The air quality index will be evaluated again around 7:00 p.m. Any additional updates will be available on our social media platforms. https://t.co/z0exTdY1AB — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) August 18, 2021

Here’s where you can check your local air quality:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.