POLL: Would full FDA approval persuade you to get vaccinated?

by Erin Robinson

Jonathan Hayward

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently only authorized for emergency use, but full approval by the Food and Drug Administration could happen in the next few weeks.

If you are unvaccinated now, would full approval persuade you to get vaccinated?

