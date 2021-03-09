POLL: Will you wait to be fully vaccinated before traveling?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Michael Sohn

The CDC issued new guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Monday, but still advises against travel.

The agency recommends Americans refrain from traveling due to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

We want to know: Will you wait to be fully vaccinated before traveling?

Vote in the poll below:

More information on the latest CDC guidelines can be found here.

